Home

Sports

Chennai Super Kings To Miss Allrounder Ben Stokes For IPL 2023 Playoffs Against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings To Miss Allrounder Ben Stokes For IPL 2023 Playoffs Against Gujarat Titans

Bought for a staggering Rs 16.25 crore, Ben Stokes sat out for majority of IPL 2023 due to injury and was able to play just two games for Chennai Super Kings.

Ben Stokes is the captain of the England Test team. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings will miss the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes during the IPL 2023 playoffs as the England captain is set to join the national campo ahead of their one-off Test match against Ireland from June 1.

Stokes, who was bought by the four-time champions for a staggering Rs 16.25 crore, could play just two games in Yellove due to injury and scored just 15 runs. He bowled just one over in his two matches conceding 18 runs.

You may like to read

“Home bound for the national duty! We’ll be whistling for you, Stokesy! Until next time!,” CSK shared a post on their social media. England’s one-off Test against Ireland is a preparation ahead of their much-important Ashes series against a visiting Australian side.

Home bound for the national duty! ✈️

We’ll be whistling for you, Stokesy! Until next time! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/3sOTWMZ0rj — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 20, 2023

However, before the Ashes, Australia will be facing India in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval from June 7. Meanwhile, CSK will be playing Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 23 at the home. They sealed their top foiur spot after beating Delhi Capitals in their last league tie.

Lucknow Super Giants are the third side to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. LSG’s Eliminator opponent for May 24 clash will be finalised on Sunday after Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians host already-eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.