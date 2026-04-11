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IPL Match Today, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

IPL Match Today, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match No 18 LIVE: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings will eye their first win of the season against in-form Delhi Capitals team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at a practice session in Chennai on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

CSK vs DC IPL 2026: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will look to bring to an end their disastrous start to the IPL 2026 season as they take on Delhi Capitals in match No. 18 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side have lost all three matches in the season so far as they head into their second home match on Saturday evening.

Axar Patel’s DC, on the other hand, have had a fabulous start in IPL 2026 with back-to-back wins followed by a heartbreaking one-run loss at home to Gujarat Titans in their last match. DC needed 2 runs to win in 2 balls before a brain-fade from David Miller cost them the match against Shubman Gill’s GT.

DC had a similar sparkling start in the first half of IPL 2025 season as well when they were at the top of the Points Table before falling apart in the second and failed to reached the Playoffs stages. CSK are back in the familiar place at the bottom of the table where they have been in the last couple of seasons in spite of addition of Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals this year. Samson, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore, has been a major disappointment so far with three single-figure scores.

“So, yeah, we were off the pace last year, I’m the first to put my hand up and admit it. And we pivoted quite quickly now and we’re in a position where we’ve got some younger players. I feel very confident about this group of players. And in line with other teams, we haven’t shown that this year,” CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

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Former New Zealand captain admitted that CSK are in a ‘transition phase’ with plenty of new faces in their line-up. “One of the challenges is the number of players we’ve changed… there is a settling process. We understand that, so we’re trying to accelerate that process. And we just need a little bit of confidence and a bit of evidence, and that comes from getting across the line. And we haven’t been too far off,” Fleming added.

CSK though have a dominant win-loss record against Delhi Capitals with 19 victories to their name as compared to 12 losses in 31 matches so far. They will be hoping for one more win to kick start their campaign in IPL 2026.

Chennai. Coach Saab. An away homecoming you can’t miss! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0CIIWD6uas — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 11, 2026

Here are all the details about Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18…

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 will take place on Saturday, April 11.

Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 on TV in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 Predicted 12

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma/Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana/Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

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