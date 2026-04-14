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IPL Match Today, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

IPL Match Today, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No 22 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders are chasing their first win of the season as they aim to hunt down Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (right) and batting coach Mike Hussey at a training session in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to win their first game of the IPL 2026 season as they face off against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidamabram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK finally got a win on the board after three successive losses, hammering Delhi Capitals by 23 runs last weekend.

It will be a special occasion for CSK fans after their former skipper MS Dhoni is set to make his first appearance of the season against KKR on Tuesday. Dhoni has been ruled out of the first four matches of IPL 2026 due to calf strain but appears to have recovered from the injury as he was seen training with the team. But what will be bad news for his fans, his return has been delayed further as he had limited time in the nets and only took a few throwdowns.

CSK will be pleased with the return to form of opener and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who smashed his 4th IPL ton and first one for Chennai on Saturday. Samson was traded for Rs 18 crore from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings before start of IPL 2026 season.

Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR will be desperate for a win while their new opener Finn Allen will be keep to score some big runs in IPL 2026 season. Allen had shot into prominence after scoring a century in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against South Africa.

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“It’s the nature of T20 cricket, trying to take the game on. It’s only been a couple of games, so you can’t judge too much. Personally, I’ve had good starts in the first two games, but I would have liked to kick on more. Preparation has been good and hopefully it’s around the corner,” Allen said about his starts in the pre-match press conference in Chennai on Monday.

“It’s easy to get caught up in thinking you need to go harder, especially with an extra batter in the side. But for me, I know I can score quickly when I’m going well. It’s about not getting carried away and finding the balance between giving yourself a chance to get set and playing positively,” Allen added.

CSK have a huge edge when it comes to head-to-head record against KKR in the IPL with a massive 20 wins as compared to 11 losses in 32 matches so far, with one game ending in a no-result. The home team will definitely try to extend their winning streak against the Knight Riders.

Here are all the details about Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22…

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 will take place on Tuesday, April 14.

Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 on TV in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 Predicted 12

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy/Varun Chakravarthy, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora

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