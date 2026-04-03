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Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match No 7 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match No 7 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of CSK vs PBKS in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

PBKS vs CSK live streaming details

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, April 3 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

This clash will be important for both teams. If Punjab Kings win this match, they will be at the top of the tournament’s points table at the beginning. Meanwhile, five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still looking for their maiden victory in the tournament.

Speaking about their performances in the last matches, the Chennai Super Kings did not get a start, which they desired. CSK suffered a massive loss to Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 8 wickets at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. Vaibhav Suryavanshi came as a spoiler for them as he played a brilliant innings of 52 runs off 17 balls, including four fours and five sixes. However, CSK showcased a poor performance in the opening match of the tournament as, while batting, they only added 127 runs on the board.

There were many expectations from star player and CSK key player Sanju Samson, who was traded to them by Rajasthan Royals. But, he ruined fans’ expectations as he scored 6 runs off 7 balls, including one four and couldn’t showcase his T20 World Cup 2026 form.

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On the other hand, Punjab Kings had a spectacular start in the tournament as in their first match of the tournament, they defeated Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. In the match, Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly impressed the cricket world with his impressive batting performance and crucial knock for PBKS. Connolly smashed 72 runs off 44 balls, including five fours and five sixes.

Here are all the details about Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 6…

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 will take place on Friday, April 3.

Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 will begin at 7:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 on TV in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 Predicted 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI:

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Karthik Sharma, Shivam Dubey, Jamie Overton, Ansuhul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry

Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI:

Priyansh Arya, PrabhSimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal

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