Chennaiyin FC on Friday confirmed the departure of midfielders Isaac Vanmalsawma and Chris Herd along with goalkeeper Nikhil Bernard from the club. While Isaac moves to Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC on a permanent transfer, Chris and Nikhil leave CFC following the expiry of their respective contracts. Mizo midfielder Isaac completes a permanent transfer to Jamshedpur FC for an undisclosed fee, having joined Chennaiyin from FC Pune City before the 2018-19 campaign.

Isaac was a versatile influence on the Chennaiyin midfield, deployed by head coach John Gregory on the wings as well as in the middle. He made 20 appearances for the club across the ISL, Super Cup and AFC Cup; registering two goals and one assist in the process. Chris joined CFC midway through the 2018-19 campaign and made five appearances in the ISL. He then had three instrumental displays in CFC’s run to the Super Cup final, unfortunately missing out in the decider through suspension. The Australian defensive midfielder then played seven times in the AFC Cup, even finding the back of the net in the 2-0 home win over Nepal’s Manang Marshyangdi Club in the group stage.

Nikhil joined the club after a stint at Gokulam Kerala FC, ahead of the just concluded season. He departs without making any senior team appearances.