Dream11 Team Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 20 CFC vs BFC in Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will seek their first win of the season when they renew rivalries in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The champions of the last two editions of Hero ISL have not been at their best this time around and suffer from similar problems.

While the defending champions Bengaluru have played out three draws and are eighth on the table, 2017-18 champions Chennaiyin are rock bottom with just one draw to show for from three matches. A win on Sunday will be vital for both teams and help them go into the international break on a positive note. A lack of goals has been at the forefront of the poor start both teams have made. While Bengaluru have at least one goal to show in three games, Chennaiyin FC are the only team not to have registered a goal so far.

The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

My Dream11 Team

Vishal Kaith, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh (vice-captain), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dimas, Rafael Crivellaro, Sunil Chhetri (captain), N Valskis

CFC vs BFC Squads

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antonay, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri , Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika

