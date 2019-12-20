Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 42 CFC vs KBFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will have a rivalry on their mind, but more than anything else they will realise that they are fast running out of time. The Southern rivals haven’t had much to show all season and will look to get back on track as they clash in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. The teams are placed at the wrong end of the table with Chennaiyin in ninth position (6 points) while the visitors are a spot above with seven points.

Chennaiyin, with the worst attacking record in the league so far, have been guilty of starting matches slowly, scoring just one first-half goal in seven matches. They have also spurned a lot of opportunities and need to find more sources for goals. Out of their five goals, four of them have come from the boot of Lithuanian marksman Nerijus Valskis.

An inability to close out games is also hurting the former champions. They have conceded late goals in each of their last three matches, the latest of which was against Jamshedpur FC where they were leading 1-0 before Issac Vanmalsawma equalised in the 89th minute.

With Raphael Messi Bouli finding some form upfront with four goals from the last three games, Kerala’s attack has looked a bit brighter and coach Eelco Schattorie will hope their fortunes take a turn for the better. The possible return of Bartholomew Ogbeche will further improve Kerala’s attack while the likes of Mario Arques and Jeakson Singh will have an important role to play in the middle of the field. The match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Friday (December 20). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

My Dream11 Team

T Rehenesh, M Rakip, R Gaikwad, L Goian, Tondonba-Singh, S Cidoncha, R Crivellaro, A Thapa, S A Samad, N Valskis, R M Bouli

CFC vs KBFC Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Nerijus Valskis

Kerala Blaster FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Rahul KP, Mario Arques, Messi Bouli, Sahal Abdul Samad

CFC vs KBFC SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antonay, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

