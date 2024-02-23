Home

‘Chepauk no Longer Fortress For CSK’ – Abhinav Mukund Bets Against MS Dhoni And Co. Before IPL 2024 opener vs RCB

Chepauk is where the first match of IPL 2024 will be played between the home side and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

MS Dhoni (CSK)

Delhi: For more than a decade, Chepauk has been a happy hunting ground for the Chennai Super Kings, but now – things have changed. Abhinav Mukund, who was part of the CSK outfit, claimed that Chepauk is no longer a fortress for Dhoni and his team. Chepauk is where the first match of IPL 2024 will be played between the home side and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

“CSK versus RCB has been a great rivalry over the years. RCB have come incredibly close to winning at Chepauk but couldn’t cross the line. A couple of these moments will be etched in fans’ hearts,” Mukund said on Jio Cinemas.

“The good thing for RCB is that the pitches in Chennai have changed. It’s no longer a fortress for CSK. They lost to Punjab (Kings) and KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) at home (last year) even though they won the trophy. But looking at the spin-friendly conditions and the spinners they have, CSK looks stronger on paper,” the former CSK star added.

