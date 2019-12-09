You may know Magnus Carlsen as the current World Chess Champion and may have aread few articles about his eccentric nature. Beyond that, nothing much right?

Well, here a piece of information that will have you scratching your head.

The 29-year-old Norwegian is currently in the third spot of Fantasy Premier League, played globally by over 7 million people players.

Yes, the chess champion is an avid Premier League follower and he is beating you at it’s fantasy game as well.

Carlson plays with his team Kjell Ankedal, has finished in 3000 players in the 2017-18 season.

So what is the secrey behind the 29-year-old’s success in the FPL? Chess journalist Tarjei Svensen, who has known Carlsen since he was eight and follows all of his games, spills the beans.

“His ability at fantasy league has been known for a couple of seasons now, but this season has been exceptional and he’s had another good week,” Svensen told The Guardian.

He added: “His rise up the charts is incredible. He had a really good year for a while last season and then he dropped a couple of hundred places at the end of the season, but he was still in the top 1,000.”

Svensen reckons Carlsen excels at FPL because of a phenomenal memory for Premier League details. “His level of knowledge about English football is amazing, which must help him a lot. “It is a similar game, it requires planning and strategy. And he has an incredible memory which helps”, he said.