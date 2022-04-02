New Delhi: The tournament director for the Chess Olympiad, Bharat Singh Chauhan on Friday said that the organisers will make the best possible arrangements to avoid Covid-19 disrupting the mega-event scheduled to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.Also Read - Viswanathan Anand And Bhaichung Bhutia Share Their Favourite Sporting Moments of 2021

"All people involved with the Chess Olympiad will be tested every third day. All participants will also have medical insurance cover. We can only assure you that we have foolproof arrangements for Covid-19," the All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary said of the event that India will be hosting for the first time.

Chauhan said that India secured the hosting rights following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Originally, it was allotted to Minz, Belarus, and then shifted to Moscow, Russia. We all know what is going on in the world, so we got the opportunity to host the mega-event. And I don’t expect any further changes,” he said, on the sidelines of an event where FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich officially handed over the hosting rights of Chess Olympiad 2022 to India here on Friday.

After officially getting the hosting rights, an elated Chauhan said, “This is a historic moment for the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and all of us. This is going to be the biggest sporting event hosted by India. We are expecting participants from 160-190 countries.”

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand has thanked everyone who has played a part in bringing the Chess Olympiad to India.

“I am delighted that the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place in Chennai. I would like to thank the Tamil Nadu government and especially Chief Minister M.K Stalin and everyone else who has played a part in bringing the competition to India. I would also like to thank FIDE and FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich. And also credit must be given to All India Chess Federation (AICF) for moving very fast, and I am confident that the competition will be a great success,” he said.