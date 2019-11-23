India’s chess super star Viswanathan Anand had another mixed day as he won one, lost one and drew one game in the Tata Steel Rapid and blitz chess tournament at Kolkata on Saturday. Meanwhile, world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway ensured his lead extended by three points on the second day of the tournament which is a part of the grand chess tour.

There are just three more rounds in rapid and 18 in blitz to go and it could be anyone’s game, but Carlsen to be ruling the roost currently.

The Norwegian pocketed the first two games of the day, first seeing through the challenge by Hikaru Nakamura of United States and then Anish Giri of Holland. He then survived some anxious moments against Indian star Vidit Gujrathi to finally get a draw.

Carlsen has 10 points to his credit out of a possible 12, ahead of of Nakamura and Wesley So who both share the second spot with seven points each.

Five-time world champion Anand is in joint third spot with six points along with Ding Liren of China and Giri. The next group is also just a point behind with Harikrishna and Gujrathi sharing the seventh spot on five points with Aronian while Nepomniachtchi has just three points.

Anand’s highlight was a supershow against Aronian wherein Anand employed the Italian game as white and improved his position inch by inch to get an edge and then got in to a better endgame wherein Aronian was no match.

He then managed to survive a stiff challenge by Nakamura who played white and it looked like another good day in office till he ended up worse against Giri in the final game of the day.

The good news for Anand could well be that Wesley So, his nearest competitor for a spot in the grand finale at London is just a point ahead of him at this juncture. Anand will have to do well enough in the remaining games to ensure the distance between him and the Filipino-turned-American does not grow too much.

Results of Round 4: V Anand (Ind) beat Levon Aronian (Arm); Magnus Carlsen (Nor) beat Hikaru Nakamura (Usa); Ding Liren (Chn) lost to Wesley So (Usa); P Harikrishna (Ind) beat Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); Vidit Gujrathi (Ind) drew with Anish Giri (Ned).