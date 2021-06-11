Chetan Sakariya has gone through a torrid time recently as he lost his brother before the start of the IPL and then his father passed away due to Covid-19. And hence the maiden national call-up would balm to his wounds to some extent. The left-arm pacer, who impressed one and all during the now-suspended IPL, was named in a 20-member Indian squad that will tour Sri Lanka for a white-ball series. Also Read - IPL 2021 UAE Leg to be Played Between September 19-October 15: Rajeev Shukla
The Chetan Sakariya story is extremely inspiring. This would be a big opportunity for the 23-year old to get in some good performances and make a case for his selection in the T20 World Cup squad. The Sakariya rise also highlights the importance of IPL, because had the lucrative league not been there, it would have been difficult for him to get noticed.
Here is how Twitterverse reacted after Sakariya got picked for the tour of Sri Lanka.
With six matches set to be played in Sri Lanka, it would be interesting to see if he gets a game. He would also be seen in the remainder of the IPL season.