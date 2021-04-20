Chetan Sakariya has been one of the Indian uncapped stars in the Indian Premier League this season who has grabbed attention for his brilliant performances thus far. On Monday, after yet another inspiring show with the ball, Sakariya’s dream seemed to have come true. Like most aspiring Indian cricketers, Sakariya too had a dream to playing alongside CSK skipper MS Dhoni. After the match, he got the opportunity to take a picture with the CSK skipper in the frame. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja's Unique Celebration Goes Viral After Chennai Super Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 | WATCH VIDEO

Just after the picture was taken, Sakariya took to Instagram and shared the picture with an inspiring post. Hailing it as the best moment of his life, Sakariya wrote: "I admire you since i was a child and today i got the opportunity to play with you, it was the best moment of my life and i will cherish it forever.There won't be anyone like you ever.. thanks a lot for inspiring all of us throughout the career."

This is not the first time fans have seen cricketers being in awe after playing with the former India captain.

However, Sakariya was the star for the Royals with the ball. He picked up three wickets and conceded 36 runs in his quota of four overs. Despite Sakariya’s good show with the ball, the Royals lost the match by 45 runs.

A consecutive win for CSK would give them massive confidence going ahead in the tournament. They are in second place in the points table and things look promising for Dhoni’s army at this point in time.

While the Royals play their next game against the Royal Challengers, CSK lock horns with KKR in their upcoming game.