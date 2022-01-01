New Delhi: India’s chief selector Chetan Sharma on Friday during a virtual press conference on Friday admitted the fact that India red-ball captain Virat Kohli’s decision to resign from T20 captaincy came as a surprise to everyone and everyone in the meeting which took place just before the T20 World Cup requested the then all-format India captain to re-think about his decision, thereby contradicting what Kohli had earlier said that no one from the board or the selection committee had asked him to reconsider his decision to give up captaincy in the shortest format of the game.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: A Year Where Cricket Gave Moments to Cherish For a Lifetime

“When the meeting started, it was a surprise for everyone. With the World Cup coming up, that news surprised us,” the BCCI chief selector said on Friday. Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara Leaves Behind Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid To Register Unique Record After Centurion Win

“Everyone in the meeting said that you should think about your decision, and we can speak about it after the World Cup. We all felt that it will affect the [performance at] World Cup. It was told to Virat, for the sake of the Indian team, please continue as the captain,” Sharma added. Also Read - India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli Attributes Victory At Centurion As Testimony To Team's All-round Performance In Tests

“Everyone present there said that — the selectors as well as the board officials who were there… He has his fans. We respect him if he has taken a decision, but back then everyone asked him to think about it,” he said.

As soon as the selection committee came to the point (of having one white-ball captain), I called up Virat in the afternoon. Because it was a Test selection, we didn’t want him to inform him in the selection meeting. After the meeting, we informed him that there will be one white-ball captain. We had a good conversation and he agreed with us,” he further revealed.

“The selectors decided to have one white-ball captain. It was a hard decision, but selectors have to take hard decisions. You take hard decisions even while making the Playing XI. I know Virat is an important player for us in the coming days and coming years,” the 55-year-old recalled.