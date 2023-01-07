Top Recommended Stories
Chetan Sharma Gets Re-Appointed As BCCI’s Men’s Senior Selection Committee Chairman
Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the other members of the committee.
New Delhi: Chetan Sharma has been re-appointed as the chairman of the men’s senior selection committee, the BCCI announced on Saturday. Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the other members of the committee.
Also Read:
Sharath is from South Zone while Das represents Central Zone. Banerjee is coming from East Zone while Ankola represents West Zone.
“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022,” BCCI said in a statement.
More To Follow…
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.