Chetan Sharma Gets Re-Appointed As BCCI’s Men’s Senior Selection Committee Chairman

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the other members of the committee.

Chetan Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chetan Sharma has been re-appointed as the chairman of the men’s senior selection committee, the BCCI announced on Saturday. Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the other members of the committee.

Sharath is from South Zone while Das represents Central Zone. Banerjee is coming from East Zone while Ankola represents West Zone.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022,” BCCI said in a statement.

