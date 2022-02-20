New Delhi: On Saturday, BCCI selector made couple of big announcements through a press conference ahead of the 3rd T20 and Sri Lanka series. Rohit Sharma was on Saturday appointed the 35th Test captain of the Indian team as selectors initiated the transition phase by dropping struggling veterans Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma for the Sri Lanka series.Also Read - Ishan Kishan on His Aspirations - Want to Reach Where Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Have

Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma was full of praises on the newly appointed test captain Rohit. He even went to say that currently, Rohit is the number one cricketer of team India. Some praised Chetan Sharma on the clarity in his statements, however, there was criticism too as some deemed these statements as an unnecessary jibe at Virat Kohli without taking his name.

On Saturday, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma made it clear that "Rohit was the unanimous choice" and will be the bridge between the new and old in the current set-up as they groom three potential captaincy materials in KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. All three have led or been deputy at some point.

The Sri Lanka Tests series, starting March 4, will also mark comeback of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has recovered from a knee injury. Shubman Gill too has recovered from shin stress fracture. Washington Sundar and KL Rahul are nursing their hamstrings before start of Indian Premier League.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was dumped by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, has been brought back from the cold as he made his return into Test team.

Sanju Samson’s start-stop international career got a lifeline in the T20s against Sri Lanka. Pant along with Virat Kohli has been rested while rookie left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh Saurabh Kumar made his maiden entry into Test side.

