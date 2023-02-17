Home

Chetan Sharma Resigns as BCCI Chief Selector – Report

Chetan Sharma Resigns as Chief National Selector - Report (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: A couple of days after the Chetan Sharma sting operation came to light, the BCCI chief selector has on Friday resigned from the position. In a sting operation done by Zee media, Sharma revealed that the players have been taking injections to recover quickly from an injury and get fit for selection.

Sharma had also revealed there was an ego clash between former captain Kohli and former BCCI president Ganguly. He also stated that a lot of players take injections to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85 per cent fit.

The former cricketer also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over Bumrah’s return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September.

He also revealed, in the name of ‘resting’ big players in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, BCCI used to give chances to younger players in the T20I game. Rohit won’t be the captain as Hardik Pandya is the future and he will replace him for the long-run.

He confessed having given chances to 15-20 players in the team which includes the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Hooda.

Just after the revelations from Sharma, there were reports that he may be removed as the chief selector. It has happened and he has done it himself as per initial inputs.

The Indian team is currently playing a Test match in Delhi against Australia. It is the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

