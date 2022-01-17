Cape Town: Following their under-par show in the recently concluded Test series in South Africa, senior India spinner Harbhajan Singh came down hard on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Harbhajan reckoned the two experienced players have now opened the door for others to come in. The star off-spinner backed Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer to replace Pujara and Rahane.Also Read - Shreyas Iyer Is My Next Captain, Make Him Play As Much As Possible, Says Former India Spinner Maninder Singh | EXCLUSIVE

"Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, who scored a hundred in the previous series are waiting for their opportunity and I feel the way Rahane and Pujara performed they have actually opened the doors for Iyer and Suryakumar," said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

Realising that the journey of Pujara and Rahane from here would be difficult, Harbhajan also reckoned that merely a fifty cannot ensure they do not get dropped.

“Rahane and Pujara played 50-run knocks in Johannesburg but expectations from seniors are much higher than this. They haven’t scored enough runs and I personally feel the way ahead from here will be difficult for them,” he added.

Harbhajan also lavished praise on South Africa for their brilliant display and stated: “They didn’t have any big names in their batting line-up but still managed to beat a team like India and it is highly commendable.”

The ace spinner also added that he Mayank Agarwal could be dropped in the next series and Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill may get a go. He added further: “Mayank Agarwal got six innings but he didn’t make use of the opportunity, which is a sign that some new player might come. Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw can be seen in the next series because six innings is more than enough for a player.