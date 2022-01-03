Johannesburg: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s Test career hanging by a piece of thread at the moment as both the Indian batters failed to make an impact once again in the second Test of the three-match series between India and South Africa played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Former India captain and legendary opening batter Sunil Gavaskar reckons that the two might just have one more Test innings to prolong their Test career, failing which the writing is almost on the wall.Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Trolled Brutally After Failure During 2nd Test at Johannesburg

Pujara and Rahane got out off consecutive deliveries from South Africa's pacer Duanne Olivier on the first morning of the second Test in Johannesburg on Monday.

"After those two dismissals one can say that they probably have just the next innings, both Pujara and Rahane, to save their Test careers," said Gavaskar during the commentary.

Gavaskar said that there have been questions raised about their place in the playing XI after their repeated failures.

“There have been questions asked about their place in the team and now with these two dismissals, they have just one inning left. If there is another innings and the way India is going, it looks like there will be another for them to score something and maybe keep their place in the team,” the former India captain said.

Olivier celebrated his comeback in international cricket after dismissing Pujara. And then made it double with Rahane’s wicket. Pujara scored three runs off 33 balls while Rahane was out for a duck.

India were bowled out for 202 in the third session of the first day’s play.

