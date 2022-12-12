‘Cheteshwar Pujara as India’s Test Vice-Captain is a Joke’ – BCCI SLAMMED For Ignoring Rishabh Pant – VIRAL TWEETS

BCCI Trolled Over Selection

Dhaka: The Board of Control of Cricket in India updated the squad for the upcoming Tests versus Bangladesh. While the squad was on expected lines, fans found a certain call taken by the team management baffling. All this while, fans believed the team was being picked with an eye on the future. And hence when Virat Kohli stepped down as the leader of the side, it was certain that Rohit Sharma would lead and have either Rishabh Pant or Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy.

Now, with the Bangladesh series coming, fans were expecting Pant would be the vice-captain as KL Rahul is leading the side in the absence of Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah. But, the Indian board named veteran Cheteshwar Pujara as Rahul’s deputy for the Tests versus Bangladesh.

Here is how fans reacted to the bizarre call:

The problem is not with KL being the captain. (I prefer pant to be the captain, since KL doesn’t have it to be the aggressive captain, he chokes under pressure as a batsman, I don’t have any hope him leading. LSG he lost the semi by statpadding). Pujara VC is a joke! 😂 — bhuvy.eth (@BhuvyEth) December 11, 2022

Now when I think of it, it really baffles me why he was taken off as the VC. Pujara was there in Eng but Pant was VC, now Pujara. I thought they preferred experience but it looks like that’s not the case. — Pranav Nair (@leg_gully) December 11, 2022