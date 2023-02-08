Pujara At 3, Kohli At 4; Rohit Gill To Open: Aakash Chopra Cracks India's Batting Order

Home

Cheteshwar Pujara At 3, Virat Kohli At 4; Rohit-Gill To Open: Aakash Chopra Cracks India’s Batting Order For Nagpur Test

BCCI already announced the Indian squad for the first two test matches, which includes Shreyas Iyer who will likely be unavailable for the first test match.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Akash Chopra picked India’s probable playing XI for the first test against rivals Australia which is set to be played on February 09 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma-led India will play against Pat Cummins’ side in the four-test match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. BCCI already announced the Indian squad for the first two test matches, which includes Shreyas Iyer who will likely be unavailable for the first test match.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that KL Rahul will likely open the batting with the Indian skipper, saying:

“The Indian team have to give answers to a few big questions. I am seeing Rahul and Rohit opening. I am saying there might not be any change there, that’s what I generally feel. Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 and (Virat) Kohli will be there at No. 4.”

Chopra reckons that team management will have a tough call in picking Shreyas’ replacement in the XI, observing:

“A big question for the Indian team is who they want to play at No. 5. You don’t have a left-hander from top to bottom, you don’t have Rishabh Pant as well. Shreyas Iyer usually used to be there, now he is also not there. So who in place of Shreyas Iyer – that’s a big question.”

“Their mind might go towards Shubman Gill because he has been doing so well for the last little while that they will not like to make him sit out. But is No. 5 ideal for him, maybe in the long-term or maybe now – we don’t know. This is going to be an interesting one.”

“If Surya gets his debut at No. 5, then you can easily go with KS Bharat. If Shubman Gill plays, maybe you start thinking about Ishan Kishan. I am just thinking if there is a disruptor.”

