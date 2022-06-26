Leicester: It is not gully cricket where one does not have to worry about the rules and bat for both teams. But that happens in informal gully cricket, not when international players are playing. But it happened when India took on Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up game ahead of the fifth Test versus England. Fans were surprised when Pujara walked out to bat for Leicestershire in the match after doing the same for India. So why did it happen?Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Upper-Cuts Jasprit Bumrah For Six During Warm-up Game Between India-Leicestershire; Video Goes VIRAL

Notably, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were put in the Leicestershire playing XI in the warm-up game and later on, three Indian net bowlers – Navdeep Saini, R Sai Kishore and Kamlesh Nagarkoti – also bowled for Leicestershire in the second innings.

During Leicestershire's first essay, Pujara was unable to survive for very long as he was cleaned up by Shami for a 6-ball duck. Now, because he did not get a good hit, he again batted – this time for India.

It is not a first-class game and hence both the teams had an agreement over playing conditions before the game. And in order to let Pujara spend ample time in the middle ahead of the fifth Test, the management asked the Saurashtrian-born to bat for India.

Pujara walked out to bat at No 8 after Shardul Thakur was dismissed. Pujara’s entry after Shardul’s departure certainly surprised fans. In the second opportunity, Pujara scored 22 off 53 balls. His innigs was laced with three boundaries. Sai Kishore picked his wicket as he was stumped.