Cheteshwar Pujara Could Have Been Given a Better Exit: WV Raman on India’s No. 3 Debate

He also went on to say that Pujara may have been dropped because four possible openers were picked for the two Tests in Windies.

Cheteshwar Pujara will now play the Duleep Trophy for West Zone. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Cheteshwar Pujara came into the side after Rahul Dravid vacated the No. 3 spot in Tests. Since then, Pujara has made that important position his over the years. But, recently, his form has not been up to the mark in the red-ball format and that has led to him getting dropped from the squad for the Windies tour. While this decision to drop Pujara drew umpteen reactions from experts and on social media, former India cricketer WV Raman has now reacted on the matter. As per Raman, Pujara should have got a better exit. He also went on to say that Pujara may have been dropped because four possible openers were picked for the two Tests in Windies.

“The problem is that they have picked four possible openers, and they have dropped Pujara, which is another bone of contention. A cricketer like Pujara has done a lot for Indian cricket, and he has been instrumental for India winning both at home and abroad on quite a few occasions,” Raman told former India opener Aakash Chopra on the latter’s Youtube channel.

“He is a gritty customer. He was even elevated to vice-captaincy quite recently but a failure in the WTC final, he finds that he is left out in the cold. I think this is one decision that has not gone down well with many people, and I, personally, as well, I am not for it,” he added.

“He deserves to be treated properly. In the event, if they think it’s the end of Pujara, he could have been given a better exit, but that’s how things happen sometimes, and this is not the first case again. There are a lot of precedences as far as this kind of treatment is concerned,” he concluded.

