Cheteshwar Pujara fell to an unusual trap set by Australia A during the three-day practice match on Sunday. Pujara was dismissed for a dogged 54 off 140 balls. James Pattinson got the prized scalp of Pujara as Marcus Harris took the catch.

Knowing very well that Pujara has a weakness with the short-ball directed at his body, Pattinson opted for a leg-slip. Surprisingly, the leg slip – which is an unusual fielding position – came into play when Pujara looked to fend a short ball from Pattinson. Pujara got a thickish edge and the ball flew to Harris – who completed the catch.

This is not the first time Pujara has been dismissed in that fashion. Josh Hazlewood got Pujara dismissed twice when India toured Australia in 2018-19.

This is something the Australians would target Pujara with when they host India for a four-match Test series.

Pujara walked into bat early after Shubman Gill departed without scoring off the very first ball he faced. Soon after Gill’s exit, Prithvi Shaw followed him to the dressing-room after registering a duck.

With the backs to the wall and the Australians on top, Pujara dug in and saw off the new ball as he stitched a 34-run stand with Hanuma Vihari and then a 76-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane.

In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Pujara is expected to play a massive role in the upcoming Tests if India wants to pose a challenge to the hosts.

At the time of filing the copy, India was reeling at 128 for six. Ajinkya Rahane (45*) and Kuldeep Yadav (0*) are in the middle.