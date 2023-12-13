Home

Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara Re-Signs With Sussex After Getting Snub From South Africa vs India Test Series

Cheteshwar Pujara Re-Signs With Sussex After Getting Snub From South Africa vs India Test Series

In the 2023 county season, the veteran batter smashed 649 runs in eight first-class matches at a stunning average of 54.08.

Cheteshwar Pujara Re-Signs With Sussex for the 2024 English county season. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: After getting snubbed from the South Africa series, India’s veteran right-handed batter Cheteshwar Pujara has re-signed with Sussex for the 2024 domestic cricket season in England, said the County club on December 14Wednesday. Pujara’s retention comes on the back of excellent performances for the cricket club over the last few years.

Trending Now

The experienced batter was a part of the Indian test squad for the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia earlier this year. However, he was dropped from the West Indies tour, and he was also not picked up in upcoming South Africa vs. India 2-match test series due to his poor performance in the 2023 WTC final in England vs. the reigning ODI World Cup champion Aussies.

You may like to read

In the 2023 county season, the veteran batter smashed 649 runs in eight first-class matches at a stunning average of 54.08. In the last season, the Indian batter notched up three tons and two half-centuries. As captain, Pujara led Sussex to three wins as his side finished in the top three in County Championship Division Two.

Pukara’s highest score for Sussex came against Derbyshire in 2022 when he made 231 when he shared a stand of 351 with Tom Haines, who also chalked up a double century. In 2023, his highest score of 151 came against Gloucestershire, a knock that included 20 fours and two sixes.

“I have enjoyed my time at Hove the last couple of seasons and couldn’t be more delighted to be back again with the Sussex family. I am looking forward to joining the team and contributing to its success,” said Pujara in a statement.

PUJARA WILL RETURN IN 2024! 😍 pic.twitter.com/gEUDsWiyoj — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) December 13, 2023

“I am delighted that Cheteshwar is returning to Hove again for the first two months of the season. He is not just a high-quality player but is also a high-quality person. His experience and calmness in matches is a fantastic asset for our team,” said Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace.

Apart from Pujara, the Australia duo of Daniel Hughes and Nathan McAndrew and West Indies fast-bowler Jayden Seales will be the other overseas signings for Sussex in the 2024 season.

“We are all very pleased to welcome Dan to Hove, he is a top-class player and has vast amounts of experience. We are all very much looking forward to working with him and enjoying how he helps our team on and off the field,” added Farbrace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.