Cheteshwar Pujara REACTS After Being Suspended by ECB For County Championship Game

Expressing his dissappointment of having to end the season in this fashion, Pujara claimed he was proud of the grit the team had shown.

Sussex Skipper Cheteshwar Pujara Faces Ban And County Championship Penalty (Pic: Twitter)

Kent: India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was suspended by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for a violation of conduct. The Test specialist has been suspended for one match and Sussex has been docked 12 points for the violation of conduct regulations. Hours after the news became public, the captain of Sussex took to X and reacted. Expressing his dissappointment of having to end the season in this fashion, Pujara claimed he was proud of the grit the team had shown.

His post read: “Gutted to leave this way but looking back at the county season with cherished moments and unforgettable memories. Proud of the grit and character shown by this group. Wishing @SussexCCC all the best for the remaining two games.”

Gutted to leave this way but looking back at the county season with cherished moments and unforgettable memories. Proud of the grit and character shown by this group. Wishing @SussexCCC all the best for the remaining two games. pic.twitter.com/xdIdIoEyvz — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 19, 2023

Pujara was not pulled up due to his behaviour, instead the reason behind his one-match suspension is the unsportsmanlike conduct of two of his teammates, Jack Carson and Tom Haines.

“Regulation 4.30 of the Professional Conduct Regulations sets out that it shall be a separate offence for the captain where the same individual captained the Team in all of the matches in which the fixed penalties were received, and that the captain will receive an automatic suspension of one match from that competition,” the ECB release read.

“Regulation 4.27 of the Professional Conduct Regulations sets out that it will be a separate offence for a Team: “during any season Registered Cricketers registered with or on loan to the same First-Class County whilst playing for that Team in the County Championship, receive 4 or more fixed penalties”.

