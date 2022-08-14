Sussex: Not known for his attacking strokeplay, Cheteshwar Pujara stunned one and all with his breathtaking 107 off 79 balls in a Royal London ODI game against Warwickshire. While his maverick knock was not good enough to get Sussex over the line in a stiff 311 chase, Pujara certainly showed that he too has the game for T20 cricket. During his knock, he also hit Liam Norwell for 22 runs in the 47th over.Also Read - WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Standing Ovation at Lord's After 3rd Double-Century For Sussex in County, Harbhajan Singh's Response Goes VIRAL

Following his knock, Pujara revealed that he felt pukish and feels it is because of the weather.

"I was hydrating in between. There was a time when I was feeling a bit pukish. I think it's the weather. I'm used to playing in hot weather but it's never enough. I was trying my best," Pujara said.

“It was one of the best innings in the one-day format. But if it was in the winning cause, it would’ve been even better. We were not too far, I wanted to be there till the last ball, we would’ve had more chance of winning the game,” he further stated.

Here is an over of Norwell where he picked up 22 runs.

4 2 4 2 6 4 TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, another Indian cricketer did well in the match and ended up on the winning side unlike Pujara. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the Warwickshire bowlers with three wickets to his name. He picked up the wickets of of Ali Orr (81), Tom Clark (30) and Delray Rawlins (11) to return with figures of 10-0-51-3.