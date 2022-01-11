Cape Town: Ahead of the third and final Test at Cape Town, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra made a bold prediction on Tuesday. As per Chopra, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane would score 100 runs together in the first essay at Newlands. He also reckoned that could include two fifties.Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Virat Kohli, Backs India's Test Captain to Bounce Back at Cape Town

"I feel finally India's Nos. 3, 4 and 5 will together score more than 100 runs in the first innings, whenever India gets to bat. That means – Pujara, Rahane and Kohli will together score more than 100 runs. They might score one or two half-centuries as well," he said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

The ex-India opener also said that he feels the side winning the toss would like to bat first at Newlands. He added: "Whoever wins the toss will bat first. The side winning the toss has been batting on the Cape Town ground for a considerable while and they are also winning after batting first, it is almost 50-50. Batting first, in my opinion, is a huge positive. Dean Elgar says they can win even after losing the toss."