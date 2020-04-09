Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s deal with Gloucestershire for the first six matches has been canceled after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) put all professional cricket until May 28 on hold. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

In a statement released by the club, it said how they will miss Pujara's services as fans were looking forward to watching him play.

"We will also now miss the opportunity to see Chetshwar Pujara play for the mighty Glos in the 2020 season which we know our supporters were really looking forward to," the club said in a statement.

“As you will be aware, currently there is no cricket scheduled to be played until the end of May 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the world we have to be realistic that this period without cricket may well be extended further into the summer,” it statement read.

The Club also revealed that they prepared all winter for this season, which marks the 150th anniversary. It said that the pandemic has come as a disappointment for whoever was involved in it.

“We spent much of the winter preparing for the season in this, our 150th anniversary year, and we know it is a deep disappointment to all staff, players and everyone involved with the Club that the season has been delayed.”

The 32-year-old Indian, who has scored 5840 runs at an average of 48.66 in 77 Tests, is currently spending time with his family indoors during the lockdown and spreading coronavirus awareness among the citizens.

Pujara had earlier played for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in England.