Cheteshwar Pujara’s Exclusion From Indian Test Side Vs West Indies A ‘Positive Move’, Feels Lalchand Rajput

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored a just two hundreds since 2021 and also underperformed in the WTC final against Australia.

Chesteshwar Pujara has been named in the West Zone squad for ongoing Duleep Trophy. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The decision to drop experienced Cheteshwar Pujara from the Indian Test squad for the two-match series against West Indies is a ‘positive move’ as it aimed at grooming youngsters for the coming years, according to former cricketer Lalchand Rajput.

A veteran of over 100 Tests, Pujara displayed a flop show in the World Test Championship final against Australia. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who have been scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket, were rewarded with a maiden Test call-ups with the former likely to replace Pujara at No.3 against West Indies. The first Test starts on July 12.

“It is a positive move. We have to prepare for the next WTC cycle. You have to bring in youngsters slowly. You have to groom them, ease them into the rigours of international cricket,” Rajput told ANI.

“Hopefully, more young players will be given chances to represent the country. Ruturaj and Jaiswal have made a lot of runs. It (Giving them Test caps) will boost your bench strength.” Besides Pujara, the non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan too has been making some noise.

Despite being a consistent run-scored for the past three seasons in the Ranji Trophy, the Mumbai batter didn’t find his name in the Indian squad. Although Rajput didn’t delve much into the matter but felt the batter should have been given a chance.

“If he has been making runs but still not getting chances after three years, there must be some reason. I do not know what the reason is. But he should have been given a chance,” added Rajput, who was India’s coach when the Men in Blue won the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Sarfaraz’s figures in first-class crickete are stagerring. The right-hander has accumulated 3505 runs in 37 first-class matches with an average of 79.65, including 13 hundreds. His career-best of 301 not out came against Uttar Pradesh in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

The Mumbai batter hit three hundreds in six matches and scored 556 runs at an average of 92.66 in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He was also the leading run scorer in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy with 982 runs including four hundreds under his belt.

