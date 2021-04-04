Team India captain Virat Kohli paid rich tribute to the families of all the jawans who lost their lives in the violent face-off between Naxal extremists and security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. As many as 22 jawans lost their lives, while 31 injured and one is still missing after an encounter broke out between Naxals and security personnel along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh. Also Read - This Day That Year Jasprit Bumrah Made his IPL Debut and Announced his Arrival with Virat Kohli's Wicket

Kohli took to Twitter to pay rich tribute to all the jawans who lost their lives in the incident.

"Absolutely tragic to hear about the loss of lives of our brave jawans. My condolences to the bereaved families," Kohli posted on Twitter.

Kohli’s Test cricket deputy Ajinkya Rahane also expressed his grief over the incident.

“Saddened to hear about the Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh. My heartfelt condolences to the family’s of all the martyrs,” Rahane tweeted.

Meanwhile, The bodies of 15 Naxals were also recovered from the encounter site while 20 were injured.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also posted an explosive message on Twitter and said hope the real culprits are brought to justice.

“Distressed to see the killing of at least 22 of our jawans by naxals in Chhattisgarh. Any life lost hurts, but for any nation, the life of its jawan is priceless. They are the real desh-bhakts. Hope the real culprits are brought to justice. Om Shanti Jai Hind,” Raina tweeted.

Legendary India batsman Virender Sehwag said that the nation is indebted to the jawans who laid down their lives.

“Heart breaking to hear the news of loss of 22 security personnel and injuries to many in the #NaxalAttack in Sukma in Chhattisgarh. Nation is indebted to the jawans who laid down their lives. Naman to the martyrs.” tweeted Sehwag.