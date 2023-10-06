Home

Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh Dream11 Prediction For Chhattisgarh Mens T20: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh Red would want to come with a blow when they take on Madhya Pradesh in the Chhattisgarh Mens T20.

The match will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh. (Image Credits: Possible11.com)

We are into the 13th match of the Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup 2023. In this match, Chhattisgarh Red will take on Madhya Pradesh at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, October 6. Chhattisgarh Red has struggled all season and they come into this match on the back of defeats in all four of their previous games. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, has clinched victory in one out of their three matches so far.

In their last match against Chhattisgarh Blue, Chhattisgarh Red could only muster 136 runs as they were bowled out in 19.5 overs. Chhattisgarh Blue successfully chased down the target in 18 overs, securing a seven-wicket win.

Madhya Pradesh come into this match after winning their last match against Jharkhand. The batters powered the side to a commanding total of 199/4. Their bowlers then stepped up and clinched the match by 47 runs.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shashank Chandraker

Vice-captain: Rishabh Chouhan

Wicket-Keeper – Shashank Chandraker

Batters – Shubham Sharma (vc), Anuj Tiwari, Rishabh Chouhan

All-rounders – Vishal Kushwah (c), Mihir Hirwani, Shashank Tiwari, Parth Sahani

Bowlers – Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav

Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable Playing XI

Chhattisgarh Red: Mayank Yadav, Parivesh Dhar, Sahban Khan, S Tiwari, J Butte, Ashutosh Singh, VS Kushwah, ARPS Chauhan, Shashank Chandraker (C), U Tiwari, Aayush Singh Thakur

Madhya Pradesh: R Chouhan, Shubham Sharma (C), Arshad Khan, Himanshu Mantri, Sagar Solanki (wk), PM Sahani, MN Hirwani, AS Kushwah, K Kartikeya, RR Batham, SS Jain

Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh: Full Squads

Chhattisgarh Red: Shashank Chandraker(WK)(C), Abhimanyu Chauhan, Jivesh Butte, Shaban Khan, Ashutosh Singh, Vishal Kushwah, Aayush Singh Thakur, Ashish Chouhan, Parivesh Dhar, Utkarsh Tiwari, Shashank Tiwari, Pawandeep Singh, Sudhanshu Verma, Anuj Tiwari, Vasudev Bareth, Aishwarya Mourya, Sumit Ruikar, Shubham Singh, Mayank Yadav

Madhya Pradesh: Rishabh Chouhan, Saransh Jain, Shubham Sharma, Ankit Kushwah, Sagar Solanki, Rahul Batham, Parth Sahani, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Aman Bhadoria, Himanshu Mantri(WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Anand Bais, Yash Dubey, Aniket Verma, Ashwin Das, Arpit Khare(WK), Kamal Tripathi

