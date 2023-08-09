Home

Sports

Chief Selector Inzamam Ul Haq Will Announce Pakistan squad for Asia Cup, Afghanistan Series Today at 12:15 PM: REPORT

Chief Selector Inzamam Ul Haq Will Announce Pakistan squad for Asia Cup, Afghanistan Series Today at 12:15 PM: REPORT

All eyes on the announcement. India will surely keep a tab on this as they play Pakistan twice in the Group stage.

Pakistan are one of the favourites at the Asia Cup. (Image: Twitter)

Lahore: Amid much speculation, chief selector of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, is set to announce the squads for the upcoming Asia Cup and the Afghanistan series on Wednesday. As per reports, the announcement will take place at 12:15 PM IST in Lahore. Pakistan’s foreign coaches will land in Lahore this Friday or by the end of the week. Babar, Imam, Nawaz, Fakhar, Iftikhar and Naseem will stay in Sri Lanka and join Pakistan’s squad ahead of LPL 2023 playoffs to prepare for Afghanistan series.

Trending Now

Morne Morkel will join the team in Sri Lanka, Shaheen, Usama, Shadab and Haris are expected to join Pakistan in Sri Lanka by 18th. They are currently playing The Hundred in England.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES