One of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s childhood friend, Arun Pandey, said that the cricketer has no immediate plans to retire from international cricket. Brushing aside all the rumours Singh said, on Thursday, “He has no immediate plans to retire. The constant speculation over the future of a great player like him is unfortunate.”

Constant criticism for his slow knocks has raised the speculation to a high level and people started spreading that Dhoni might have played his last game in India’s ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. Pandey, speaking to PTI, cleared the air right before the selection committee decides the squad for India’s tour of West Indies. BCCI officials are expected to speak with Dhoni about his future plans and as they select the team on Sunday, the picture Dhoni’s future will also be cleared.

Pandey has been associated with the World Cup-winning captain for a long time and looks over Dhoni’s business interest. However, with his recent performance in the World cup not satifying many, the 38-year-old’s selection into the team might not be automatic. His constant slow knocks in the recently-concluded showpiece event have forced many to raise doubt over his batting abilities. Some have even gone on to say that the cricketer does not possess his old ability to keep the scoreboard ticking.

His last international innings, which saw him score a gritty 50, went in vain as failed to rescue his team, unlike the older times. Also, it was irony in full scale after Dhoni, one of the fastest runners between the wickets in modern-day cricket, got run-out at a crunch moment of the game.

Dhoni, as a captain, has earned all the honours one could imagine of. Other than winning India two World Cups, in the form of the inaugural ICC World T20 2007 and ICC World Cup 2011, he had also made India the number one test side for the first time the history of cricket in this country. The veteran wicket-keeper has played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20I. Rated as one of India’s bets ever limited-overs cricketer, Dhoni has amassed 10,773 runs with an average of above-50.