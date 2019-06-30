Indian team, who are on the verge of qualifying for the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019, would look to extend their unbeaten run at the mega event when they face England at Edgbaston. Ahead of their high-octane clash on Sunday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli attended a special press conference on Saturday. Kohli was asked questions by children and also the role of media manager for the conference was played by a child.

A part of the press conference’s video was tweeted by BCCI which read, “A new media manager, question from a little one – What a way to start a pre-match press conference Guest appearance – Skipper @ imVkohli # TeamIndia # CWC19 # ENGvIND.”

A new media manager, question from a little one – What a way to start a pre-match press conference 😊😊 Guest appearance – Skipper @imVkohli 😉😉😁 #TeamIndia #CWC19 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/eRfjbTdFp7 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2019

This was done in keeping accordance with ICC’s new initiative with UNICEF ‘One Day For Children’. The initiative was launched with the intent to bring cricket’s more than a billion fans together to build a better world for every child.

England are set to take on India in their #OneDay4Children clash at Edgbaston on Sunday. These special caps signed by the players will be auctioned for the cause! 🙌 #ENGvIND | #OD4C | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/l11FcyKxRZ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 29, 2019

According to the ICC reports, activities related to the initiative will be there in all the 48 matches of the event. “There will be #OneDay4Children activity throughout all 48 matches of the event, peaking with a day of celebration during the England v India game on 30 June at Edgbaston. The money raised will support UNICEF’s work in cricket playing nations to help children learn to play and be healthy,” read an ICC report.

David Richardson of the ICC said: “As part of our continuing work with UNICEF through Cricket for Good, we are delighted to launch #OneDay4Children and use the platform of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 to help more children to play and be healthy. This is our most ambitious charity project to date.”