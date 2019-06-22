Chile edged past Ecuador 2-1 in a Group C match and reached the quarter-finals of the Copa America on Friday. Chile’s Jose Fuenzalida opened the scoring in the 8th minute while Enner Valencia equalized for Ecuador from the spot in the 26th. Alexis Sanchez scored with a shot from inside the area in the 51st minute, securing the two-time defending champions in the last eight of the South American tournament, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 30-year-old Sanchez, who had a miserable club season with Manchester United, also scored in Chile’s 4-0 victory against guest team Japan in the first round of the group. Chile now joins Colombia as the two teams to qualify for the knockout stages after their first two matches. The Chileans now lead Group C with six points while Ecuador suffered two defeats and is placed at the bottom of the group. Chile will meet Uruguay and Ecuador will play Japan in the final round of the group stage on Monday.