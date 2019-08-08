Chile international midfielder Pablo Hernandez will be sidelined for at least six months because of a serious knee injury, according to his Argentine club Independiente.

Hernandez was forced off the pitch just before halftime in his team’s 2-1 home victory over Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Scans on Wednesday confirmed the 32-year-old’s worst fears and he is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days.

“It has been confirmed that Pablo Hernandez has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee that will require surgery,” the club said in a statement.

Hernandez joined Independiente last July after four years with top Spanish club Celta Vigo.

He has been capped 30 times for Chile and was a member of the Roja squad that finished fourth at this year’s Copa America in Brazil.