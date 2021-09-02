Chile vs Brazil Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India

In the mega encounter of the CONMEBOL region, Chile will lock horns against Brazil in a mouth-watering clash of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano on Thursday night (Friday in India). This will be another brilliant opportunity for South American giants Brazil will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record in the World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Chile host Brazil on Thursday for the latest round of CONMEBOL region qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Brazilians lead the way with six wins from their six matches they had played so far. On the other hand, Chileans are seventh and in need of points to move into contention for the next round. They had registered a solitary win over Peru that too on the home soil. Chile suffered away defeats to Uruguay and Venezuela, before sharing points with Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia. Meanwhile, both CONMEBOL sides – Chile and Brazil will be facing each other for the first time since the 2021 Copa America quarterfinals, in which the latter won 1-0. Here are the details of when and where to watch Chile vs Brazil live football match online in India.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Slaps Ireland's Defender Before Taking Penalty in FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match | WATCH VIDEO

When is Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Friday, September 3 in India.

What are the timings of Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match being played?

Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano.

Which TV channel will broadcast Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be live telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match live streaming will not be available in India.

CHI vs BRA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Weverton

Defenders: Mauricio Isla, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Guillermo Maripan

Midfielders: Dani Alves, Casemiro, Erick Pulgar (VC), Bruno Guimaraes

Strikers: Neymar (C), Eduardo Vargas

CHI vs BRA Probable Playing XIs

Chile (CHI): Claudio Bravo (GK); Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar; Luis Jiminez; Jean Meneses, Eduardo Vargas.

Brazil: Weverton (GK); Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Riberio, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Gabriel Barbosa.