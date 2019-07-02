Chile vs Peru Copa America 2019 Semi-Final Two Match Preview

Chile and Peru will lock horns with each other in the second semi-final of Copa America 2019 at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil on Wednesday. Having won the previous two editions, the Chileans will eye their third consecutive final. A victory for the Peruvian team will mean their first appearance in the final of the South American mega event for the first time since 1975.

Both the teams have earned their semi-final spots after coming through hard encounters which ended in penalty shootouts. In the last five encounters, Chile have been the dominating side as they won four on a trot before being thrashed by Chile 0-3 in their last meeting.

Chile vs Peru Copa America 2019 Semi-Final Two Probable Starting XI

Chile: Gabriel Arias, Gary Medel, Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripán, Jean Beausejour, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aránguiz, Erick Pulgar, Alexis Sánchez, Eduardo Vargas, Júnior Fernándes.

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Miguel Trauco, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Luis Advíncula, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Edison Flores, André Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Paolo Guerrero.

Squads

Chile-

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias, Brayan Cortés, Yerko Urra

Defenders: Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara, Mauricio Isla, Jean Beausejour, Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán, Óscar Opazo, Igor Lichnovsky

Midfielders: Arturo Vidal, Charles Aránguiz, José Pedro Fuenzalida, Pedro Pablo, Erick Pulgar, Diego Valdés, Esteban Pavez

Forwards: Alexis Sánchez, Eduardo Vargas, Nicolás Castillo, Ángelo Sagal, Júnior Fernándes

Peru-

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, Carlos Cáceda, Patricio Álvarez

Defenders: Luis Abram, Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaría, Miguel Araujo, Miguel Trauco, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Advíncula, Alexander Callens

Midfielders: Paolo Hurtado, Christian Cueva, Renato Tapia, Jesús Pretell, Yoshimar Yotún, Edison Flores, Christofer Gonzáles

Forwards: Paolo Guerrero, Jefferson Farfán, Raúl Ruidíaz, Andy Polo, André Carrillo

Chile vs Peru When And Where To Watch In India

When is the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Chile and Peru?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Chile and Peru is on July 3, 2019.

Where is the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Chile and Peru?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Chile and Peru at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

What time the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Chile and Peru will start?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Chile and Peru will start at 8:30 PM local time.

What time will the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Chile and Peru start?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Chile and Peru will start in India at 6 AM on July 4, 2019, on Thursday.

Where on TV can I watch the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Chile and Peru in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India is broadcasting the Copa America 2019.

Where can I watch the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Chile and Peru online in India?

Unfortunately, there is no online streaming of Copa America 2019 available in India.