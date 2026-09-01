China Masters 2026: Full schedule, Indian players, Prize money and Live streaming details

China Masters 2026: Check the full schedule, Indian players, prize money and live streaming details of the BWF tournament. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/china-masters-2026-full-schedule-indian-players-prize-money-and-live-streaming-details-8514008/ Copy

China Master 2026: Schedule, Prize money, Players and Live streaming

Big update for badminton fans as the much-awaited tournament, China Masters 2026, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, is all set to be played from September 1st to 6th at the Shenzhen Sports Center gymnasium in Shenzhen, China, with the total prize money of USD 1.25 million.

Indian players set for action in singles and doubles events at China Masters

For India, the China Masters is an important event as it comes just after the 2026 BWF World Championships and is the only major BWF World Tour event before the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the Indian side is ready to play different types of formats in the tournament, like men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles. There is no place and confirmation for Indian entry into women’s doubles.

Here’s the full China Masters schedule and India’s list of players

Well, it’s high time to know about the details and rounds which will be held in the tournament. From September 1–2, the first round will be held in the tournament. Moving on, on September 3, the actual chaos starts as the players will compete in the Round of 16.

Later on, September 4th, there will be a major event as the qualifying games will take place in the tournament. The players will compete in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

However, gets a victory in the quarterfinals and will move to the semifinals schedule. That means it will be a do-or-die opportunity for the players. After so many challenges and huddles, the players will get a chance to play in the final showdown of the tournament.

September 1-2: First round

September 3: Round of 16

September 4: Quarterfinals

September 5: Semifinals

September 6: Finals.

Now, it’s time to see the Indian players who are playing in the tournament:

Men’s singles

Lakshya Sen

Kidambi Srikanth

Women’s singles

Unnati Hooda

Devika Sihag

Tanvi Sharma

Men’s doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

M R Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan

Mixed doubles

Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto

Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

India will not have a women’s doubles pair in Shenzhen.

Where can I watch the Indians in action?

Indian fans can catch all the live action on the official BWF YouTube channel.