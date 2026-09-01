China Masters 2026: Full schedule, Indian players, Prize money and Live streaming details

Big update for badminton fans as the much-awaited tournament, China Masters 2026, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, is all set to be played from September 1st to 6th at the Shenzhen Sports Center gymnasium in Shenzhen, China, with the total prize money of USD 1.25 million.
For India, the China Masters is an important event as it comes just after the 2026 BWF World Championships and is the only major BWF World Tour event before the Asian Games.
Meanwhile, the Indian side is ready to play different types of formats in the tournament, like men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles. There is no place and confirmation for Indian entry into women’s doubles.
Well, it’s high time to know about the details and rounds which will be held in the tournament. From September 1–2, the first round will be held in the tournament. Moving on, on September 3, the actual chaos starts as the players will compete in the Round of 16.
Later on, September 4th, there will be a major event as the qualifying games will take place in the tournament. The players will compete in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
However, gets a victory in the quarterfinals and will move to the semifinals schedule. That means it will be a do-or-die opportunity for the players. After so many challenges and huddles, the players will get a chance to play in the final showdown of the tournament.
September 1-2: First round
September 3: Round of 16
September 4: Quarterfinals
September 5: Semifinals
September 6: Finals.
Now, it’s time to see the Indian players who are playing in the tournament:
Men’s singles
Lakshya Sen
Kidambi Srikanth
Women’s singles
Unnati Hooda
Devika Sihag
Tanvi Sharma
Men’s doubles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
M R Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan
Mixed doubles
Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto
Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde
India will not have a women’s doubles pair in Shenzhen.
Indian fans can catch all the live action on the official BWF YouTube channel.
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