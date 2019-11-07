India’s singles campaign in the China Open 2019 suffered a major setback with two premier shuttlers, Parupalli Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth crashing out in the second round. Kashyap, World No 25, lost 13-21 19-21 to Denmark’s Victor Axelsen, while Praneeth was outdone by Anders Antonsen, also of Denmark, 20-22, 22-20, 16-21, playing out a stiff game.

Kashyap was the first to make way out of the competition with a straight game defeat, followed by Praneeth’s exit but not before he produced an inspiring show. In a match that lasted an hour and 20 minutes, he and Antonsen went neck and neck in the first two games before Verma came up short in the final game. His elimination marked the end of India’s single campaign.

As for Kashyap, this is the second time he’s been outperformed by Axelsen this year. Korea Open semi-finalist Kashyap, had lost to the World No. 6 earlier this year in March. He started well against Axelsen, who managed to come back strong and maintain a lead throughout the remainder of the match.

It was also the end of the road for India’s mixed doubled pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa with the unseeded duo losing 21-23, 16-21 to South Korea’s Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yujung, who were seeded fifth.