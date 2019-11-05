Reigning World Champion PV Sindhu was stunned by lower-ranked Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in the women’s singles opening round of China Open 2019 on Tuesday. Sindhu, the world no.6, lost 13-21, 21-18, 19-21 in a contest that lasted 74 minutes in Fuzhou.

The latest defeat is Sindhu’s yet another early exit from a premier event after Korea Open and Denmark Open earlier this year. At the French Open last month, she had made the quarterfinals before losing to world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in three games.

It was curtains for HS Prannoy as well after a 17-21, 18-21 defeat to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in men’s singles opening round. Prannoy recently recovered from a bout of dengue due to which he skipped the French Open.

But there was positive news for India from the mixed doubles where the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa progressed to the next round. The pair, ranked 30 in the world, beat Canada’s oshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu 21-19 21-19.