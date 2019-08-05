Serbia and Italy joined Brazil, China, Russia, United States and host country Japan to qualify for the women’s volleyball event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament wrapped up on Sunday as Serbia secured their Olympic ticket for a fourth time in history after overtaking Poland in the decider match in Pool A, and Italy became the last to clinch qualification with their 3-0 win over the Netherlands in Pool F.

China beat Turkey 3-0 in Pool B to progress with a perfect score, while Brazil and Russia claimed the spot with a five-setter win respectively, and the United States breezed to victory as the top-ranked nation in Pool C.

A total of 24 teams were divided into six pools to play the Olympic Qualification Tournament in a round-robin format, with the winner of each pool getting direct qualification. Japan has automatically qualified as the host.