Chip off the old block: Rahul Dravid’s son Anyay set for India DEBUT with…

Former India cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay Dravid has been named in India’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka starting from July 4 onwards.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s junior selection committee announced the squads for the tour, which features 3 one-day matches and 2 multi-day games. Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will captain both teams, with Lakshya Raichandani serving as his vice-captain.
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The biggest headline is that Rahul Dravid’s 17-year-old son Anvay Dravid has been selected as one of the two wicketkeeping choices for the one-day format alongside Rajat Baghel. Meanwhile, Manav Krishna and Aryan Sandesh Sakpal will handle the keeping duties in the multi-day matches.
Anvay earns his spot following impressive performances in domestic cricket. He recently captained Karnataka U-19 to the quarterfinals of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 220 runs across six matches with a top score of 82 not out. He has previously represented the India Under-19 B team in a home tri-series and played for Team C in the U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy.
The Dravid family is no stranger to the junior national setup. In 2024, Rahul Dravid’s elder son, Samit Dravid, was selected for India’s U-19 squad against Australia, though an unfortunate injury forced him out of that series. Now, younger brother Anvay gets his opportunity to shine on the international stage.
India U-19 One-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.
India U-19 Multi-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata.
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