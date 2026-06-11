Chip off the old block: Rahul Dravid’s son Anyay set for India DEBUT with…

Rahul Dravid's 17-year-old son Anvay Dravid has been selected as one of the two wicketkeeping choices for the one-day format alongside Rajat Baghel

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Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid and KSCA chairman Venkatesh Prasad unveil the Maharaja Trophy at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), in Bengaluru on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Former India cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay Dravid has been named in India’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka starting from July 4 onwards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s junior selection committee announced the squads for the tour, which features 3 one-day matches and 2 multi-day games. Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will captain both teams, with Lakshya Raichandani serving as his vice-captain.

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The biggest headline is that Rahul Dravid’s 17-year-old son Anvay Dravid has been selected as one of the two wicketkeeping choices for the one-day format alongside Rajat Baghel. Meanwhile, Manav Krishna and Aryan Sandesh Sakpal will handle the keeping duties in the multi-day matches.

Anvay earns his spot following impressive performances in domestic cricket. He recently captained Karnataka U-19 to the quarterfinals of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 220 runs across six matches with a top score of 82 not out. He has previously represented the India Under-19 B team in a home tri-series and played for Team C in the U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy.

The Dravid family is no stranger to the junior national setup. In 2024, Rahul Dravid’s elder son, Samit Dravid, was selected for India’s U-19 squad against Australia, though an unfortunate injury forced him out of that series. Now, younger brother Anvay gets his opportunity to shine on the international stage.