CHL vs MLW Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Dillon Phillips

Defenders: Naby Sarr, Shaun Hutchinson, Adedeji Oshilaja, Jason McCarthy

Midfielders: Jonathan Williams, Shane Ferguson, Connor Mahoney

Forwards: Macauley Bonne (c), Lyle Taylor, Matt Smith (vc)

SQUADS

Charlton Athletic (CHL): Dillon Phillips, Ben Amos, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Naby Sarr, Adam Matthews, Tom Lockyer, Ben Purrington, Chris Solly, Jason Pearce, Lewis Page, Adedeji Oshilaja, Josh Cullen, Jonathan Williams, Darren Pratley, Aiden McGeady, Sam Field, Erhun Oztumer, Jake Forster-Caskey, George Lapslie, Alfie Doughty, Albie Morgan, James Vennings, Macauley Bonne, Lyle Taylor, Tomer Hemed, Chuks Aneke, Josh Davison

Millwall (MLW): Bartosz Bialkowski, Frank Fielding, Shaun Hutchinson, Murray Wallace, Mahlon Romeo, Jason McCarthy, Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper, James Brown, Jed Wallace, Shane Ferguson, Connor Mahoney, Aiden O’Brien, Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams, Ben Thompson, Jayson Molumby, Jiri Skalak, Ryan Leonard, Matt Smith, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Tom Bradshaw, Mason Bennett

