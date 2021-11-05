CHN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Chandigarh vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CHN vs DEL at CH Bansilal Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In another exciting match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Chandigarh will take on Delhi at the CH Bansilal Stadium on Friday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 CHN vs DEL match will start at 11 AM IST – November 5. Delhi are coming into this game on the back of a comprehensive 35-run win over Uttarakhand. Put into bat first, Delhi managed only 121, courtesy some good bowling from Mayank Mishra (3/11) and Nikhil Kohli (3/27). But in response, the Delhi bowling proved to be too strong for Uttarakhand, with Shivank Vashisht picking up a 5-for to bowl out the opposition for 86. Here is the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and CHN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction, CHN vs DEL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, CHN vs DEL Probable XIs Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chandigarh vs Delhi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.Also Read - WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing 11s - West Indies vs Bangladesh, Team News For Today's Group 1 T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 3:30 PM IST October 29 Friday

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 toss between Chandigarh and Delhi will take place at 10.30 AM IST – November 5. Also Read - AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints- Afghanistan vs Pakistan; Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match 24 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 29 Friday

Time: 11 AM IST. Also Read - AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Australia vs Sri Lanka; Team News For Today's Group 1 T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 28 Thursday

Venue: CH Bansilal Stadium.

CHN vs DEL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Anuj Rawat (wk),

Batters – Manan Vohra (vc), Himmat Singh (c), Shivam Bhambri, Nitish Rana,

All-Rounders – Lalit Yadav, Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh,

Bowlers – Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht, Parmesh Vaidik

CHN vs DEL Probable Playing XIs

Chandigarh: Manan Vohra (C), Sarul Kanwar, Shivam Bhambri, Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Jaskaranvir Singh (wk), Bhagmender Lather, Kunal Mahajan, Jagjit Singh, Parmesh Vaidik.

Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Deepak Punia, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh.

CHN vs DEL Squads

Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (Captain), Deepak Punia, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tejas Baroka, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Shorey.

Chandigarh: Manan Vohra (Captain), Sarul Kanwar, Shivam Bhambri, Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Jaskaranvir Singh (wk), Bhagmender Lather, Kunal Mahajan, Jagjit Singh, Parmesh Vaidik, Amrit Lubana, Gaurav Gambhir, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Gaurav Puri, Arpit Pannu, Shresth Nirmohi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CHN Dream11 Team/ DEL Dream11 Team/ Chandigarh Dream11 Player List/ Delhi Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.