‘Chokers Not’ Venkatesh Prasad Reckons ‘Something Not Right’ With Indian Cricket Team On ICC Title Drought

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad opened up on India’s ICC title Drought for 11 years in a row. The 54-year-old pacer reckoned that there is certainly something not right about not winning any major tournament in 11 years.

While talking to fans on AskVenky on his ‘X’ account, the former India pacer responded to a fan who called team India Chokers of World Cricket and asked his opinion about the same. Prasad didn’t agreed with the term Chokers but he said that something is not right.

Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all ou, I consider as one of India’s greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any… https://t.co/ZY3HY3ODE7 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

“Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all out, I consider as one of India’s greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any major tournament in 11 years” said Venkatesh Prasad.

The former India pacer picked Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virendra Sehwag and Virat Kohli as the most prolific Test cricketer India have ever produced.

Kohli is currently in South Africa for the 2 match Test series against Proteas. India have already lost the first match and now the second match will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Capetown South Africa which will start from January 3.

