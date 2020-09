Dream11 Team Prediction

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. During the pandemic, the matches will be played without spectators.

CHQ vs HBI Dream11

GK: D Xiaofei

DEF: P Ximing, R Hang, Z Chengdong

MID: F Jing, A Mierzejewski, S Memisevic, W Qiuming

FW: A Kardec, R Goulart (VC), Marcao (C)

SQUADS

Chongqing Lifan (CHQ): Deng Xiaofei, Sui Weijie, Yeerjieti Yeerzhati, Mengxuan Zhang, Liu Huan, Lei Chen, Dong Cao, Xu Wu, Yuan Mincheng, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Liu Le, Luo Hao, Yang Shuai, Hu Xingyu, Chen Kejiang, Wen Tianpeng, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Dong Honglin, Wu Qing, Feng Jing, Jiang Zhe, Adrian Mierzejewski, Marcelo Cirino, Deng Jiaxing, Marcio Augusto, Fernandinho-Silva, Alan Kardec, Yin Congyao

Hebei China Fortune (HBI): Cheng Yang, Chi Wenyi, Yaxiong Bao, Chen Xiao, Hu-Zhang, Liu-Jing, Pan Ximing, Samir Memisevic, Ding Haifeng, Jiang Wenjun, Cui Lin, Ren Hang, Zhang Junzhe, Liao Wei, Wei Ren, Zhang Wei-II, Tianyuan Xu, Gao Huaze, Yin Hongbo, Feng Gang, Wang Qiuming, Senwen Luo, Zhao Yuhao, Zhang Chengdong, Paulinho Santos, Ricardo Goulart, Mohamed Buya-Turay, Luo Shipeng, Marcao, Xuesheng Dong, Ayoub El Kaabi

