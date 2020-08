Dream11 Team Prediction

CHQ vs QIN Chinese Super League 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai Football Match Predicted XIs at Suzhou City Sports Centre 5.30 PM IST August 11:

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association

Kick-Off Time: The Chinese Super League match between Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai will start at 5.30 PM IST – August 10 in India.

Venue: Suzhou City Sports Centre.

My Dream11 Team

Sui Weijie, Lei Chen, Yuan Mincheng, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Wu Qing, Gao Xiang, Shi Zhe, Wang Dong, Marcio Augusto, Alan Kardec, Cleverson Cordova

SQUADS

Chongqing Lifan (CHQ): Deng Xiaofei, Sui Weijie, Yeerjieti Yeerzhati, Ma Defu, Mengxuan Zhang, Liu Huan, Lei Chen, Dong Cao, Xu Wu, Yuan Mincheng, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Liu Le, Luo Hao, Yang Shuai, Hu Xingyu, Chen Kejiang, Wen Tianpeng, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Dong Honglin, Wu Qing, Adrian Mierzejewski, Feng Jing, Jiang Zhe, Marcelo Cirino, Deng Jiaxing, Fernandinho-Silva, Alan Kardec, Yin Congyao, Marcio Augusto.

Qingdao Huanghai (QIN): Zeng Yi, Guojun Cao, Zhao Shi, Li Zhizhao, Xing Yu, Liu Zhenli, Yaki Yen, Zhang Haochen, Liu Jiashen, Zhang Zhen, Jiang Weipeng, Fang Xinfeng, Yan Zihao, Han Qingsong, Wang Wei, Zou Zheng, Jagos Vukovic, Jiangshan Yao, Bari Mamatil, Gao Xiang, Shi Zhe, Yang Yu-II, Lu Haolin, Wang Fei-II, Yu Yang-II, Wang Dong, Ma Long, Wang Jianwen, Li Peng, Wang Cheng, Shi Hanchen, Joseph Marie Minala, Wang Hao, Zhou Junchen, Cleverson Cordova, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat, Zhu Jianrong, Romain Alessandrini

