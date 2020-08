Dream11 Team Prediction

CHQ vs SHIJ Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Chongqing Lifan Vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright at 5:30 PM IST August 21:

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. During the pandemic, the matches will be played without spectators.

CHQ vs SHIJ Dream11

Weijie, Chengjian, Zhiyun, Sunzu, Adrian, Yifeng, Jing, Wang, Luiz, Kardec, Leite

SQUADS

Chongqing Lifan (CHQ): Sui Weijie, Deng Xiaofei, Yeerjieti Yeerzhati, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Lei Chen, Yuan Mincheng, Liu Le, Yang Shuai, Liu Huan, Dong Cao, Xu Wu, Luo Hao, Ma Defu, Mengxuan Zhang, Feng Jing, Wen Tianpeng, Dong Honglin, Wu Qing, Hu Xingyu, Jie Chen, Jiang Zhe, Chen Kejiang, Xiyang Huang, Adrian Mierzejewski, Alan Kardec, Marcio Augusto, Yin Congyao, Marcelo Cirino, Fernandinho-Silva, Deng Jiaxing

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright (SHIJ): Lu Hantao, Sun Jianxiang, Zhang Zhenqiang, Shao Puliang, Han Feng, Liao Chengjian, Zheng Zhiyun, Ma Chongchong, Cao Xuan, Yang Yun, Wang Peng-II, Stoppila Sunzu, Deng Yubiao, Romulo Borges, Zang Yifeng, Liu Xinyu, Luiz Guilherme-Silva, Wang Zihao, Chen Zeng, Piao Shihao, Sun Xuelong, Guo Yunqi, Mao Ziyu, Chen Pu, Chen Zitong, Zhong Jiyu, Peng Wang, Wang Jinze, Oscar Taty-Maritu, Liu Ziming, Yang Yiming, Matheus Leite, Zhang Aokai

